Congress poses questions to PM Modi on BJP's alleged links with China

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Monday alleged that the BJP has close links with China and posed several questions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding a complete record of the minutes of the 12 top-level meetings between the ruling party members and the Chinese officials since 2008.

Congress leader Pawan Khera, in a statement, asked whether the BJP has "close ties" with China and what has been the outcome of the several meetings between the two sides.

"Ever since June 2020, when the outgoing Prime Minister gave China a clean chit for its actions in Ladakh, the people of India have been asking why the BJP is so unwilling to stand up to China. Are the close links between the BJP and the Communist Party of China behind this?" Khera asked.

He said there have been at least 12 meetings since 2008 where the Bharatiya Janata Party politicians have met with Chinese Communist Party (CCP) officials, most of them in China itself.

"What happened at each of these meetings? Why have these two parties met so frequently? When the BJP cadre went to the Communist Party 'School', what were they taught? Why did BJP-RSS leaders meet with the CCP in the same month as June 2017 border clashes at Doklam? Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai? We demand a complete record of the minutes of each one of the meetings," the Congress leader said.

Giving details of the meetings, Khera said in October 2008, a 15-member CCP delegation visited the BJP central office.

Rajnath Singh then said the BJP "has always favoured fostering positive ties with China".

In January 2009, he said a BJP-RSS team took a five-day trip to Beijing and Shanghai to meet with the CCP, including the CCP Politburo.

In January 2011, then-BJP president Nitin Gadkari went to China and met with the Communist party leaders on a "goodwill visit" and claimed that in November 2014, a 13-member BJP team visited China to learn from the CCP 'Party School'.