Cyclone likely over south Bay of Bengal in 3-4 days

NEW DELHI: A cyclone is likely to develop in the next 3-4 days as favourable ocean and atmospheric conditions have been evolving over the south Bay of Bengal, experts said.

The sea surface temperature (SST) is warmer than normal by 2–3°C and Madden Julian Oscillation (MJO) – an eastward travelling band of clouds -- is reaching the south Bay of Bengal providing favourable conditions.

Climate experts say persistently high SST provides constant supply of heat and moisture, essential for cyclone formation and MJO provides a rotational trigger for the cyclones to happen.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has confirmed the formation of a low pressure area on May 22 but is yet to declare formation of a cyclone. “A low pressure area is likely to form over southwest Bay of Bengal around May 22 which may form a depression by May 24,” the IMD said.

“It may evolve as a cyclone ‘Remal’ moving to the east coast,” said a senior scientist at IMD. However, advancing southwest monsoon wind may come as a restricting factor. “If that’s the case, this will end up as a monsoon depression bringing rains, otherwise, it could develop into a weak cyclone of a short duration,” said Dr Roxy Koll, a climate scientist and Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) lead author.