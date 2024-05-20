Delhi Police files FIR against AAP leaders for protest near BJP headquarters

NEW DELHI: A day after AAP leaders led by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held a protest march near BJP headquarters, the Delhi Police booked them for violation of prohibitory orders, officials said.

The officials said the Aam Aadmi Party had not sought permission for the demonstration even though Section 144 was imposed at the DDU marg.

An officer said a case under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the IPC has been registered at IP Estate Police Station.

AAP leaders, including Kejriwal, Sanjay Singh, Raghav Chadha, Sandeep Pathak, Atishi, and other MPs and MLAs were stopped by the police while they were marching towards BJP headquarters located in central Delhi.