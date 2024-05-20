Gujarat ATS nabs four suspected ISIS terrorists at Ahmedabad airport

AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) on Monday arrested four suspected terrorists affiliated with the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) at Ahmedabad airport.

The suspects, all Sri Lankan nationals, were detained just before the city is to host the Indian Premier League (IPL) matches at the Narendra Modi Stadium on May 21 and 22. They were identified as Muhammad Nusrat, Muhammad Faris, Muhammad Nafran, and Muhammad Nasreen.

The suspects were reportedly apprehended based on specific intelligence regarding their links to ISIS.

Addressing a press conference, Gujarat Police DGP Vikas Sahai said, "ATS officials received a tip-off about the arrival of four terrorists by air or rail on May 18 and 19. Under discreet surveillance, they were apprehended at the airport. The terrorists had travelled from Chennai to Ahmedabad on an IndiGo flight, having arrived in Chennai from Sri Lanka at 3 am on the 19th."

DGP Vikas Sahai revealed, "During interrogation, we discovered that Abu Bakar al-Baghdadi, residing in Pakistan, had encouraged the four captured Sri Lankan nationals to commit acts of terrorism. These individuals were even prepared to become suicide bombers. It was also uncovered that Abu Bakar gave them four lakh rupees in Sri Lankan currency to fund the operation."