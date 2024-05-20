India, Chile agree on close cooperation in combating tech-enabled crimes, drug trafficking

NEW DELHI: India and Chile have agreed to closely cooperate with each other in combating technology-enabled crimes, drug trafficking and transnational crimes.

Discussion on the issues took place during the visit of Chile Ambassador Juan Angulo to the CBI Headquarters here on Monday.

Both sides also decided to explore conducting workshops to build capacity in combating technology-enabled crimes, exchange criminal investigation techniques and share best practices in digital forensics, a statement from the CBI said.

Rafael Andres Tellez Benucci, the Police Attache PDI (Policía De Investigaciones De Chile), who was part of the delegation, held discussions with CBI Director Praveen Sood.