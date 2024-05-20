India stands with Iran in this time of sorrow: PM Modi on Iranian president's demise

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed shock and sadness at the demise of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, and said his contribution in strengthening India-Iran bilateral relationship will always be remembered.

Iranian President Raisi, the country's foreign minister and others have been found dead at the site of a helicopter crash Monday after an hours long search through a foggy, mountainous region of the country's northwest, state media reported.

Raisi was 63.

"Deeply saddened and shocked by the tragic demise of Dr.Seyed Ebrahim Raisi, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran," Modi said on X.