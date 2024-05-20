INTERVIEW |Our govt's job track record best compared to previous govts, says PM Modi

BHUBANESWAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said his government's track record in creating job opportunities for youth is best compared to previous governments, as support to emerging sectors like space, semiconductor manufacturing and EVs as well as aid to startups, substantial spend on infrastructure and PLI schemes helped create more employment.

Addressing criticism of not creating enough jobs in the economy, Modi in an interview with PTI said his government has worked with "a comprehensive, multi-sectoral approach to bring the best opportunities that the world has to offer at India's doorstep".

"Our track record in creating more and more opportunities for our youth as compared to previous governments has been the best," he said.

Listing out the initiatives that created more employment, he said a large number of recruitments have been done in the government sector.

"Lakhs of letters were given for recruitment in the central government offices in the last year alone. To complement this, the government created a conducive environment for growth of the private sector, which also creates jobs."