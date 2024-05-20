PM 'unleashing hate speech' against Muslims from every available forum: Opposition

NEW DELHI: The opposition on Monday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "never uttered a word against minorities" remark, saying he is "lying" as he is "unleashing hate speech" against Muslims from every available forum.

In an interview with PTI, Modi said he has never uttered a word against minorities, and the BJP has "not just today but never" acted against them.

He, however, made it clear that he is not ready to accept anyone as "special citizens".

Reacting to the prime minister's remarks, CPI general secretary D Raja said, "It is completely lie. Modi knows how they (BJP) have been talking about Muslims. Who spoke about mangalsutra, mothers giving births to more children? Muslims and other minorities have been disrespected and deprived of many of their due rights."

The BJP-RSS have been pursuing a "sinister design" of undermining the minorities and ridiculing them, Raja alleged.

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal said there is no talk of education and health which will take us to 'Viksit Bharat' but what is discussed is Mangalsutra.