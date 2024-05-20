Power Games | Trouble in Paradise

Trouble in Paradise

BJP’s friends in Kashmir take on each other

Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing a keen battle for the six Lok Sabha seats from the region. The fight is especially interesting for the three seats of the Kashmir Valley, namely Srinagar, Baramulla and Anantnag-Rajouri. The BJP is trying to get a foothold in the valley by reportedly supporting two friendly parties – Apni Party led by Altaf Bukhari and J&K People’s Conference of Sajjad Lone.

The two parties have joined hands for the elections. Apni Party has fielded candidates in Srinagar and Anantnag-Rajouri and is supporting Sajjad Lone in Baramulla. National Conference leader Omar Abdullah, who is contesting from Baramulla, and People’s Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti, who is contesting from Anantnag-Rajouri, have accused the BJP of fighting a proxy battle against them through Bukhari and Lone.

Allegations of use of government machinery, money and muscle power in support of the Apni Party and People’s Conference candidates are flying thick and fast. But the real trouble for the BJP is the fight that has broken out between alliance partners Lone and Bukhari. There are reports that the two have turned against each other. Leaders and workers of the Apni Party took to social media platforms to claim that the People’s Conference leadership has instructed its supporters to vote for the National Conference candidate in Srinagar.

Union home minister Amit Shah’s visit to Srinagar last week was reportedly aimed, inter alia, at bringing peace between the warring friends of the BJP. Sources, however, said that the two parties have drifted too far apart and are unlikely to pose any major challenge to the NC and PDP. Interestingly, former state chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad has kept away from elections. He was approached by the Apni Party for an alliance, but he refused. He is reportedly preparing for the state elections, likely to be held later this year.