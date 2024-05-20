Pune Porsche accident: Minor gets bail 15 hours after knocking duo to death; told to write 300-word essay

17-year-old Vedant Agarwal, who was behind the wheel when his Porsche SUV knocked down two people, who were travelling in a two-wheeler, and killed them was granted bail after he was made to write a 300- word essay on the topic 'Effect of road accident and their solution'.

The victims, who were killed in the road accident, were identified as Aneesh Awadhiya and Ashwini Kostha, both 24 and software engineers. They were natives of Madhya Pradesh, but working in Pune.

The victims were on their two-wheeler when Vedant's speeding Porsche knocked down them down during the wee hours of Sunday at Pune's Kalyaninagar. Vedant was driving under the influence of alcohol.

The car, which didn't have a registration number, crashed into the roadside pavement railings after knocking down the duo.

A video, which surfaced on social media, showed a group of people thrashing the driver as he tried to wriggle out of the crashed car.

Vedant is the son of Vishal Agarwal an influential builder. Vedant was granted bail just 15 hours after the accident.

According to the police, the bail was granted as the court did not find the crime committed by the juvenile to be 'serious', reported India Today.

A witness claimed that the Porsche was speeding at around 200-240 km/hr and there were three people inside the car including Vedant. All three were said to be in an inebriated condition.

According to Vedan't attorney, Vedant was released on bail on some conditions. Vedant was detained in relation to an incident that was reported to the Yerawada police station. He is required to abide by the strict guidelines that the Honourable Court has established.

What are the bail conditions imposed?

Apart from the 300-word essay, the suspect was asked to learn the traffic rules and submit a report within 15 days.

The teenager's parents will have to ensure that he doesn't repeat the offence, stays away from 'bad company' and that he appears before the Juvenile Justice Board.

Vedant will also have to go through 'mandatory counselling'