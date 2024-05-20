Rahul’s victory margin is the point of interest in family bastion Rae Bareli

RAE BARELI: From keeping the six-decade-long tryst with the Nehru-Gandhi family to handing defeat to Indira Gandhi, Rae Bareli has played a part in shaping major political events in the country. With the Congress fielding Rahul Gandhi from the seat this time, his election is considered a done deal. The only question is about the margin of victory. Considered a ‘safe seat’ for the Congress, Rae Bareli has been its citadel in the worst of times, barring Indira’s defeat in 1977.

For the same reason, the Congress’s main rival, the BJP, has been attacking Rahul for running away from another family pocket borough, Amethi. However, the Congress has been projecting the family’s emotional connect and legacy as the reasons for his contest from Rae Bareli, which was represented by his mother Sonia Gandhi for two decades from 2004.