Selfie campaign to bring unmarried girls to vote

CHANDIGARH: ‘Daughter voting with their parents’ selfie campaign has been launched by Sunil Jaglan, founder of Selfie with Daughter foundation, to inspire unmarried women to vote as polling percentage among them is very low in North India, especially in rural areas of Haryana. Accordingly, many young women have been contacted and are being convinced to exercise their franchise.

Sunil Jaglan former sarpanch of Bibipur village in Jind district, Haryana and founder of Selfie with Daughter foundation said, “This campaign has been started to motivate the parents to get their unmarried daughters to vote. Through the baseline survey conducted by our team across the country, we have found that the voting percentage of unmarried girls is very low in North India and espacially in Haryana. Therefore, we have appealed to post the selfie of daughters voting along with their parents at the polling booth with hashtag #selfiewithdaughter on social media.’’

“About fifteen days back we held a meeting after it came tolight that voting percentage was low in the first three phases across the country. There we discussed that unmarried women in rural areas of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh do not go to cast their votes despite the fact that they have valid votes, as firstly, they are discraged by their families, and secondly they themselves are scared.