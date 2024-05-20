Two brothers arrested for raping their minor sister in Uttar Pradesh

GHAZIABAD: Police here have arrested two brothers for allegedly raping their 14-year-old sister, an official said on Monday.

The police said the brothers were arrested on Sunday on the basis of a complaint lodged at the Tila Morh police station.

According to the complaint, the two brothers raped their sister, a class 8 student.

They had been allegedly sexually exploiting her for the last year, due to which she became pregnant.

Police said that the minor girl had a stomach ache on Saturday.

Her mother took her to a diagnostic centre in Delhi for ultrasound, in which it was confirmed that she was 22-week pregnant, the police added.