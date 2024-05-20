UP records moderate 58 per cent voter turnout in the fifth phase of LS polls

LUCKNOW: Voter turnout across the 14 Lok sabha seats in UP that went to polls in the fifth phase of the general elections on Monday remained a moderate 58 per cent with Lucknow recording the lowest voter count.

Voting also took place for the Lucknow East assembly by-polls. The polling began at 7 am and ended at 6 pm.

According to the state's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Navdeep Rinwa, the figures are likely to be revised later. The seats that went to polls on Monday included the high-profile Rae Bareli, Amethi and Lucknow constituencies.

Notably, Monday’s turnout is in sync with the fifth-phase turnout of 2019 general elections which went a little over 58 per cent.

While Rae Bareli recorded 57.85 per cent voter turnout, Amethi recorded 54.17 per cent, followed by Lucknow which saw the lowest voter turnout in the state with 52.03 per cent. Barabanki recorded the highest voter turn out in the state with 66.89 per cent.

At the same time, 100 per cent polling was reported in three booths in the Jhansi constituency in Lalitpur district.

The polling percentage in the Lucknow East assembly constituency was around 52.25 per cent.