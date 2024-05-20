UP records moderate 58 per cent voter turnout in the fifth phase of LS polls

LUCKNOW: Voter turnout across the 14 Lok sabha seats in UP that went to polls in the fifth phase of the general elections on Monday remained a moderate 58 per cent with Lucknow recording the lowest voter count.
Voting also took place for the Lucknow East assembly by-polls. The polling began at 7 am and ended at 6 pm.
According to the state's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Navdeep Rinwa, the figures are likely to be revised later. The seats that went to polls on Monday included the high-profile Rae Bareli, Amethi and Lucknow constituencies.
Notably, Monday’s turnout is in sync with the fifth-phase turnout of 2019 general elections which went a little over 58 per cent.
While Rae Bareli recorded 57.85 per cent voter turnout, Amethi recorded 54.17 per cent, followed by Lucknow which saw the lowest voter turnout in the state with 52.03 per cent. Barabanki recorded the highest voter turn out in the state with 66.89 per cent.
At the same time, 100 per cent polling was reported in three booths in the Jhansi constituency in Lalitpur district.
The polling percentage in the Lucknow East assembly constituency was around 52.25 per cent.
The voter turnout in other constituencies, according to data provided by the Election Commission is as follows: Banda recorded 59.46 per cent, Barabanki 66.89 per cent, Faizabad 58.96 per cent, Fatehpur 56.90 per cent, Gonda 51.45 per cent, Hamirpur 60.36 per cent, Jalaun 53.44 per cent, Jhansi 63.57 per cent, Kaisarganj 55.47 per cent, Kaushambi 52.60 per cent, Lucknow 52.03 per cent and Mohanlalganj 62.53 per cent.
"There was no violence anywhere in the state. About 250 complaints regarding slow voting and EVMs were received by the EC," CEO Rinwa said.
A total of 144 candidates were in the fray for the fifth phase of general elections in UP. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Lucknow), Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani (Amethi), Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Kaushal Kishor (Mohanlalganj), Minister of State for Consumer Affairs Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti (Fatehpur) and Union Minister of State for MSME Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma (Jalaun) were among those in the fray.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was in the fray from Raebareli. Over 2.71 crore voters were eligible to exercise their right across the 14 constituencies.