INTERVIEW | ‘We will drastically improve our tally from South & East’

BJP chief Jagat Prakash Nadda asserts there is no anti-incumbency in the general election because of the people’s trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership and “no trust” at all in Opposition which is ‘muddavihin” (issueless) and “Sankalp-rahit” (without resolve). He says the BJP has no agenda to amend the Constitution. “We are committed to preserving the vision of Babasaheb Ambedkar’s Constitution”, he said in an interview with Rajesh Kumar Thakur. Excerpts:

BJP and its NDA allies allege the Opposition, led by Congress, has a plan to cut into the quotas of SC/STs and OBCs to give them to Muslims…

Two facts need to be kept in mind: one is that the Congress never wanted reservation for OBCs. The Congress followed the policy of Muslim appeasement. Nehru ji, Indira ji and Rajiv Gandhi did not implement reservation for OBCs. Rajiv Gandhi, as the leader of opposition, had vehemently opposed it on the floor of the Lok Sabha when it was debated during the VP Singh regime. Dr Manmohan Singh had categorically said that the first right on the nation’s resources is that of minorities, especially Muslims. He never retracted and Congress also never distanced itself from his comment. It is beyond doubt that Congress wants to provide reservation to Muslims; they made attempts in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. Their earlier attempts were thwarted by courts. It was well settled since Independence that there would be no reservation on the basis of religion.

You have set a target of 400-plus seats for NDA. From where will you win so many seats?

We are going to drastically improve our tally from South and East. We are largely retaining our tally in the rest of the country, in some cases even improving our performance. We set this target based on the ground assessment.