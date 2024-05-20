Wheat procurement likely to miss target for 3rd year

NEW DELHI: It is going to be the third straight year when the Government of India will miss its wheat procurement target. Despite the bumper wheat production and additional bonus over minimum support price being provided in a few states, the farmers are unwilling to sell it to the government agencies.

Against the target of 372 Lakh Metric Tonnes (LMT), the government’s procurement agencies acquired 257 LMT by May 16, 2024, which is less than 70% of its target and slightly less than the previous year.

“We are expecting our procurement to be around 267-268 LMT by the end of May,” said Ashok K Meena, chief managing director, Food Corporation of India (FCI).

In view of lesser procurement, the Centre has extended its procurement deadline to May 31. As per schedule, wheat procurement was scheduled to end on May 10 in Rajasthan and on May 15 in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and Bihar.

This year’s procurement is critical for the country’s food security as the FCI missed its procurement target from the past two years. In April, India’s buffer stock reached a seven-year low. On April 1, the wheat buffer stock reached 76 LMT, which was minimally above the required level.

India annually requires 184 LMT of wheat under its flagship National Food Security Scheme, to provide free grains to 80 crore people.