BIMSTEC charter comes into force

NEW DELHI: A charter providing for legal and institutional framework for deeper cooperation among member nations of India-backed regional grouping BIMSTEC has come into force.

Besides India, the BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) comprises Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Thailand, Nepal and Bhutan.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal described coming into force of the grouping's charter as a "significant milestone".

"A significant milestone for BIMSTEC regional cooperation! BIMSTEC Charter entered into force on 20 May 2024, providing legal and institutional framework for meaningful cooperation and deeper integration of the Bay of Bengal region," he said on 'X'.