BJP falsely implicating TMC over attack on RKM in Jalpaiguri: Mamata

ASHOKENAGAR: Taking a strong view of the BJP's charges that the TMC was involved in vandalisation of properties of Ramakrishna Mission in Jalpaiguri district, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday accused the saffron camp of falsely implicating her party over an incident triggered by property dispute.

Addressing an election rally in support of TMC candidate from Barasat Lok Sabha seat Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Banerjee said she had always been supportive of the RKM and other socio-religious organisations.

The chief minister said she renovated the residence of Sister Nivedita in Kolkata and the birthplace of Swami Vivekananda.

"I don't discriminate among religions. I work for renovating places of worship of all religions," she said.

Banerjee also said, "I may go for defamation for maligning me and TMC by spreading misinformation against our party. If anything happens in the state, the report comes to me as the head of administration. I did not get any such update. We have great respect for religious organisations like RKM and others."

Miscreants had vandalised the premises of the Ramakrishna Mission in Jalpaiguri district and threatened monks and other employees at gunpoint to leave the place, an RKM official said Monday.

The official also said that a local land mafia was behind the early Sunday morning incident.

"Many people donate property for religious reasons and then some dispute may break out. Police are investigating and action will be taken. But how dare you (BJP) implicate anyone without knowing the matter," she said while referring to the vandalisation of the RKM ashram at Salugara in Jalpaiguri.