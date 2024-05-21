BJP falsely implicating TMC over attack on RKM in Jalpaiguri: Mamata

ASHOKENAGAR: Taking a strong view of the BJP's charges that the TMC was involved in vandalisation of properties of Ramakrishna Mission in Jalpaiguri district, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday accused the saffron camp of falsely implicating her party over an incident triggered by property dispute.
Addressing an election rally in support of TMC candidate from Barasat Lok Sabha seat Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Banerjee said she had always been supportive of the RKM and other socio-religious organisations.
The chief minister said she renovated the residence of Sister Nivedita in Kolkata and the birthplace of Swami Vivekananda.
"I don't discriminate among religions. I work for renovating places of worship of all religions," she said.
Banerjee also said, "I may go for defamation for maligning me and TMC by spreading misinformation against our party. If anything happens in the state, the report comes to me as the head of administration. I did not get any such update. We have great respect for religious organisations like RKM and others."
Miscreants had vandalised the premises of the Ramakrishna Mission in Jalpaiguri district and threatened monks and other employees at gunpoint to leave the place, an RKM official said Monday.
The official also said that a local land mafia was behind the early Sunday morning incident.
"Many people donate property for religious reasons and then some dispute may break out. Police are investigating and action will be taken. But how dare you (BJP) implicate anyone without knowing the matter," she said while referring to the vandalisation of the RKM ashram at Salugara in Jalpaiguri.
"If anyone finds out that our people are involved, we will take action. I heard that the attack was related to a property dispute. I condemn such attacks...Before spreading canards please brush up your knowledge and crosscheck," she said in an apparent reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The chief minister accused the PM of "spreading falsehood" over the granting of reservations to Muslims from the quotas of backward classes.
"No one can take away your (SC/ST) reservation. The SC reservation will be there, the tribal reservation will be there. I cannot take away the rights of Muslims and vice versa. It is so shameful for the BJP to spread canards over reservations to communities," she said at the rally.
About the minority appeasement charges against the TMC, she said, "I won't hanker for a certificate about my Hindu identity from BJP. For me, all religions are the same. Every religion speaks about humanity and brotherhood. My biggest identity is I am a human. I believe in brotherhood, Modi believes in hatred and is sowing seeds of discord."
Banerjee said she belongs to a Brahmin family but her religion is "humanity".
She also accused the Centre of issuing false advertisements about people making CAA applications.
"They (BJP) are publishing photos of some Afghan men but the truth is that these men had not applied for citizenship under the CAA. What they have applied for is some residency benefits similar to the facilities enjoyed by green card holders in the US," the TMC supremo claimed.
She also accused the BJP of deceiving Matuas in the name of CAA.
"If Modi is so positive about the Citizenship Amendment Act, why conditions are being attached to make applications under the CAA? The PM and the home minister and other BJP leaders are lying about the CAA."
Speaking on the controversy over the comments of BJP leader Sambit Patra about Lord Jagannath, Banerjee said, "Just imagine, BJP leaders are now saying 'Lord Jagannath is a bhakt of Modi'."
She also alleged that BJP leaders have "crossed all limits and are saying whatever they want", proclaiming themselves as custodians of Hinduism.
"They have hurt the sentiments of lakhs of devotees," she said.
Banerjee also accused the BJP of hatching a conspiracy to engineer riots in Sandeshkhali.
Alleging that the "Marxists had burnt to death 19 Ananda Margis in Kolkata during their rule in the state", Banerjee said, "Those who used to work for CPI(M) are now with BJP".
She said the TMC has no truck with CPI(M) in West Bengal but would support the INDIA bloc in forming the government at the Centre after the Lok Sabha polls.
"Many are still missing in Nandigram after the massacre. Remember, how they had raped and burnt to death a young woman protestor for being at the forefront of an anti-land acquisition stir in Singur," she said.
Banerjee accused the CPI(M), Congress and the BJP of joining hands to "work against the state's interest and sabotaging the career of educated youths".
"There are a few who are known as PIL babus' who rush to the court to file petitions whenever the state takes any move in the interest of lakhs of youths," she said at the rally.
"BJP is a dirty party. BJP had got Arvind Kejriwal arrested. Our leader in North 24 Parganas Jyotipriyo Mallick (Balu) is in jail. CPI(M) and BJP think they can get a free run in places like Haroa in North 24 Parganas as Balu is behind bars. But people are with us. If Mallick has committed any crime law will take its own course, we have faith in the judicial system," she said.
Mallick, former food minister, had been arrested last October in connection with the alleged ration irregularities.