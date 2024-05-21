BJP issues show cause notice to ex-Union minister Jayant Sinha for not voting in LS polls

DHANBAD: The BJP has issued a show cause notice to Hazaribagh MP and former Union Minister Jayant Sinha, seeking clarification for staying from the election campaign for the BJP candidate and not casting his vote in the 2024 elections.

In the show cause notice issued by Jharkhand’s State General Secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Aditya Sahu, it is stated that ever since the party has declared Manish Jaiswal as its candidate from Hazaribagh Lok Sabha seat in the Lok Sabha elections 2024, he has neither taken interest in election campaigning nor in organizational work.

Party workers kept waiting for Sinha all day at his polling station in Hupad of the Sadar block of Hazaribagh on May 20, but he did not reach the polling station to cast his vote.

The letter further stated that, in the great festival of democracy, Sinha did not consider it appropriate to exercise the right to vote. “Your attitude has tarnished the image of the party. As per the instructions of State BJP President Babulal Marandi, you are requested to give clarification in this regard within two days,” the letter said.

Similar letters have also been issued to Dhanbad MLA Raj Sinha and five divisional presidents of the Assembly constituency, which include Block President Vikas Mishra, Bhuli Mandal President Suman Singh, Bank Mod Mandal President Shivendra Singh, Manitand Mandal President Mausam Singh and Dhanbad Sadar Mandal President Nirmal Pradhan.

The General Secretary has written that since Dhullu Mahato has been declared the candidate from Dhanbad Lok Sabha constituency, they are not showing interest in organisational work and election work.

Not only this, but they are also not showing interest in the election campaign, Sahu said.

"This is sending the wrong message among the people. As per the instructions of State President Babulal Marandi, you should give an explanation within two days as to why you should not be suspended from the membership of the party," Sahu added.