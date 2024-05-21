Elections 2024: 'Meta approved political ads that promoted hate speech, contained known slurs towards Muslims'

The Facebook and Instagram owner Meta has failed to detect and block ads containing AI-generated images promoting hate speech, election disinformation, and incitement to violence, according to a recent research carried out by corporate accountability group, Ekō, in collaboration with India Civil Watch International.

The report shared exclusively with The Guardian said that Facebook approved adverts containing known slurs towards Muslims in India, such as “let’s burn this vermin” and “Hindu blood is spilling, these invaders must be burned”, as well as Hindu supremacist language and disinformation about political leaders.

According to the report, shared by The Guardian, these alarming findings emerge in the midst of India’s critical elections. Researchers have already uncovered a network of bad actors weaponizing Meta ads to spread hate speech and disinformation to millions of voters in India, with Meta directly profiting.

According to the report, between May 8 and May 13, Meta approved 14 highly inflammatory ads. These ads called for violent uprisings targeting Muslim minorities, disseminated blatant disinformation exploiting communal or religious conspiracy theories prevalent in India's political landscape, and incited violence through Hindu supremacist narratives.

One approved ad also contained messaging mimicking that of a recently doctored video of Home Minister Amit Shah threatening to remove affirmative action policies for oppressed caste groups, which has led to notices and arrests of opposition party functionaries.

Accompanying each ad text were manipulated images generated by AI image tools, proving how quickly and easily this new technology can be deployed to amplify harmful content.

The report noted that before India’s election, Meta promised that it would prioritize the detection and removal of violative AI generated content, recognizing “the concerns around the misuse of AI-generated content to spread misinformation”.

However, Meta's approval of inflammatory ads, coupled with its failure to detect or label any of the ads in this investigation as AI-generated content, underscores that the platform is ill-equipped to deal with AI-generated disinformation. Despite assurances of safeguards to ensure responsible use of new technologies like generative AI and investments in third-party fact-checkers, the reality paints a different picture.