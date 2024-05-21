'In Modi's two Indias, justice is dependent on wealth': Rahul on Pune car accident

NEW DELHI: After public outrage over a rich juvenile getting bail after a Porsche car allegedly driven by him knocked down two persons in Pune, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for "creating" two Indias where justice is "dependent on wealth".

"Narendra Modi is creating two Indias - where even justice is dependent on wealth," he said in a post in Hindi on X.

Gandhi also shared a video statement in his post where he said if a bus driver, truck driver, Ola or Uber driver kills someone by mistake, they are jailed for 10 years and their key is thrown away.

"But, if a 16-17 year old son of a rich family drives a Porsche car after getting drunk and kills two people, he is told to write an essay. Why don't you ask the bus driver or truck driver to write an essay. Why don't they ask the Uber or auto driver to write it," he asked.

"When Narendra Modi was asked that two Indias are being created - one of the rich billionaires and the other of the poor, he replies saying does he make everyone poor. The question is not this, but of justice. Both the rich and the poor should get justice. Justice should be the same for everyone. That is why we are fighting against injustice," Gandhi said in his video.