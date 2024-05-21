INDIA bloc inching closer to victory with each poll phase: CM Kejriwal

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said with the completion of each phase of the Lok Sabha polls, it is becoming clearer that the Narendra Modi government is on its way out and the INDIA bloc is coming to power on June 4.

Addressing a virtual press conference, Kejriwal said the INDIA bloc will give a stable government to the country.

"With each passing poll phase, it is becoming clearer that the Modi government is on its way out and the INDIA bloc will come to power on June 4," he said.