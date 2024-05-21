LS polls: Violence mars high turnout in Bengal 5th phase

Bihar

Amid elaborate security arrangements, an estimated 55.85 percent of more than 95.11 lakhs electorate exercised their franchise during 5th phase of Lok Sabha elections in Bihar on Monday. Hajipur, Saran, Muzaffarpur, Madhubani and Sitarmhi went to the polls in the firth phase. 80 candidates including RJD chief Lalu Prasad’s daughter Rohini Acharya from Saran and LJP founder late Ram Vilas Paswan’s son Chirag Paswan from Hajipur are in the electoral fray. Other prominent candidates are sitting BJP MP from Saran Rajeev Pratap Rudy and Chairman of Bihar Legislative Council Devesh Chandra Thakur from Sitmarhi. Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Bihar H R Srinivasa said that polling passed off peacefully as no untoward incident was reported from anywhere in five constituencies. Electorate boycotted polling at booth number 79 in Aurai assembly segment and 140 in Gaighat assembly segment of Muzaffarpur Lok Sabha seat, he added.

Jharkhand

Despite Hazaribagh recording highest voter turnout among the three Lok Sabha seats during the second round of polling on Monday, none of the voters turned up on the two polling booths in Kusumbha village under Katkamdag Block as a way of protest against their unfulfilled demand. According to the villagers, they were demanding from the administration that a flyover should be built near Banadag Coal Sliding, but their demand has not been fulfilled so far. Therefore, nearly 2000 voters decided not to turn up for voting as a way of protest at the two polling booths – 183 and 184, of Kusumbha village. Not a single vote was cast on these two polling booths. The polling personnel returned empty handed as there was silence on the two polling booths throughout the day. Notably, the villagers had been requesting a bridge from NTPC authorities. The NTPC, however, is constructing an underpass, which the villagers find unsuitable for accessing drinking water, essential goods, medical services, and other day to day requirements.

Odisha

Odisha recorded 48.95 per cent voter turnout till 3 pm in the polling for five Lok Sabha constituencies and 35 Assembly segments on Monday, officials said. Voting started at 7 am in Aska, Kandhamal, Bargarh, Bolangir and Sundergarh parliamentary constituencies along with 35 assembly segments within the jurisdiction of these Lok Sabha seats. Lok Sabha and Assembly elections are being held simultaneously in Odisha. Police claimed that there was no report of any untoward incident in any polling booth. However, Chief Electoral Officer N B Dhal said one presiding officer of a booth in Kantamal assembly segment was taken to custody by police after some irregularities were found at the polling station. Regarding the murder of a man near Sarsara under Sadar police limits in Bargarh district, the CEO said: “It is not a poll violence, but a crime incident had taken place outside the polling station. The local police have managed the situation as the incident created some tension in the booth. The polling was not affected in this incident,” he said.