‘Not against Ramakrishna Mission’, says Mamata amid attack on ashram

KOLKATA : A few youths vandalised premises of the Ramakrishna Mission in West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri district and threatened monks and other employees to leave the place, RKM officials said Monday.

The incident happened two days after chief minister Mamata Banerjee came down on some monks of RKM and Bharat Sevashram Sangha for “supporting BJP and trying to incite communal violence.”

Condemning the attack on the ashram, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lashed out at Banerjee during an election rally for insulting RKM and Bharat Sevashram Sangha. “It is shameful that the TMC has taken up the onus of hurting the religious faith of Hindus in Bengal,” he said in Jhargram.