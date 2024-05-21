One shot dead, two hurt in post-poll violence in Bihar's Saran

PATNA: One person was killed and two others were seriously injured in exchange of fire between BJP and RJD workers in post poll violence in Bihar’s Saran Lok Sabha constituency on Tuesday.

Sitting BJP MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy and RJD chief Lalu Prasad’s daughter Rohini Acharya have locked horns in a direct contest in the Saran Lok Sabha seat. The Saran seat went to the polls in the fifth phase of the election held on Monday.

The clash between workers of both parties erupted on Monday during polling when Rohini Acharya reached a booth in Chhapra. As the altercation escalated. a few shots were fired.

One person died and two others suffered serious injuries during a gunfire and they were rushed to a nearby hospital, police added.

A large number of police personnel were deployed near Bhikhari Thakur Chowk in the Chapra district headquarters following the incident.

The Superintendent of Police (SP) and the District Magistrate are also camping at the spot.

"Three persons have been arrested in connection with today's incident," he said. Internet was also suspended in the district to prevent a flare-up, he added.

(With inputs from PTI)