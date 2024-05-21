Oppn slams ‘pathetic services’ at booths

MUMBAI: Over 49% voting was recorded in the fifth and final phase of Lok Sabha elections for 13 seats in Maharashtra on Monday. According to the ECI, the scheduled caste reserved Dindori constituency witnessed the highest 57.07% voting. The lowest at 41.07% voting was reported from the Kalyan seat where Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s son Dr Shreekant Shinde is a candidate.

As per EC, Bhiwandi reported 49.43% voting, Dhule (57.06%), Kalyan, 46.91% in North Mumbai, 47.46% in Mumbai North Central, 49.79% in Mumbai North West, 43.63% in South Mumbai, 48.80% in Mumbai South central, 51.16% in Nasik, 54.31% in Palghar, and 48.4% in Thane.

A technical glitch in EVMs was reported resulting in long queues of voters before polling booths.

Opposition parties slammed the EC for pathetic services at several booths. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aditya Thackeray said on X: “An agency that boasts about one nation, one poll cannot conduct an election process that is smooth in even one constituency, forget the entire city. Citizens have complained about heat, suffocation in booths, possibly purposeful slow voting.