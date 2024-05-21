Won’t tolerate indiscipline, Congress warns Bengal unit

NEW DELHI: A day after Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge’s posters were defaced with ink in front of the West Bengal headquarters, Congress on Monday warned the party men that it would not tolerate such “public display of defiance and indiscipline”.
On Sunday, several posters and hoardings of Kharge were defaced with ink in front of the party office after he disapproved of state Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury’s questioning Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee’s loyalty to the INDIA bloc. Sources said Chowdhury had expressed displeasure over the development and asked the party workers to file a complaint.
In a statement issued on Monday, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said, “It has been brought to our notice that a few office bearers and workers of the INC have made certain uncharitable remarks against the Congress president in media and social media.”
It added that the hoarding outside of the WBPCC office has been vandalised by certain miscreants, and this has hurt the sentiments of millions of party workers and supporters.
He also warned that the party is taking serious note of such grave anti-party activities. “The Indian National Congress shall not tolerate such public display of defiance and indiscipline,” the statement said.
Venugopal further said that the general secretary in charge of West Bengal is directed to immediately submit a factual report of the acts of gross indiscipline.
The events unfolded on Saturday after Kharge snubbed Chowdhury while responding to a query on Banerjee’s comment that if the INDIA bloc forms the government, she would support it from outside, and Chowdhury’s remark that she cannot be trusted and that she might go with the BJP.
“Mamata Banerjee is with the alliance. She has recently said that she will join the government. Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury will not take the decision. The decision will be taken by me and the high command and those who don’t agree will go out,” Kharge had said.
Kharge had also asserted that Chowdhury is no one to decide on whether Banerjee would be part of the INDIA bloc in the event of the anti-BJP alliance coming to power after the Lok Sabha polls. Banerjee later said that she is a part of the INDIA bloc.
Chowdhury, a known baiter of Banerjee, while reacting to Kharge, said, “I cannot speak in favour of someone who wants to finish me and our party in Bengal politically. This is a battle for every Congress worker. I have spoken on their behalf. I don’t want the state Congress to be used for Banerjee’s agenda and then finish the organisation.”
“If Kharge ji speaks against my views, I will continue to speak for Congressmen at the grassroots in the state,” he added.
The TMC is contesting the Lok Sabha elections alone in the state, while the Congress and the Left are fighting jointly.