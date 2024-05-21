Won’t tolerate indiscipline, Congress warns Bengal unit

In a statement issued on Monday, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said, “It has been brought to our notice that a few office bearers and workers of the INC have made certain uncharitable remarks against the Congress president in media and social media.”

It added that the hoarding outside of the WBPCC office has been vandalised by certain miscreants, and this has hurt the sentiments of millions of party workers and supporters.

He also warned that the party is taking serious note of such grave anti-party activities. “The Indian National Congress shall not tolerate such public display of defiance and indiscipline,” the statement said.

Venugopal further said that the general secretary in charge of West Bengal is directed to immediately submit a factual report of the acts of gross indiscipline.