After EC nod, government starts preparations for Yoga Day, ministries to hold events

NEW DELHI: Following the requisite approval from the ECI considering the general elections, the Centre has urged its ministries and departments to hold countdown events in the run up to the International Yoga day --to be observed on June 21—for spreading awareness about Yoga for holistic well-being and sustainable living.
The ministry of Ayush has already started organising activities across states to build a momentum for the celebrations for which it had taken a special permission from the national poll body.
According to the officials, the ministry has written to all ministries and departments to record such events and upload them on social media platforms for wider outreach.
In a letter to secretaries and heads of ministries and departments, the ministry of Ayush stated that the International Yoga Day has to be observed in accordance with the whole-of-Government approach and planned activities as per their convenience and protocol.
“In alignment with modern trends of communication, I request that the proceedings of this event be recorded and subsequently be uploaded on various social media platforms tagging the ministry of Ayush to ensure wider outreach,” read a letter written by secretary Ayush ministry Rajiv Kotecha.
The Commission last month granted exemption to the ministry from MCC for conducting activities and events related to the International Yoga Day with four conditions.
Display images of any minister and political functionaries at the events in constituencies and districts where MCC is in force is prohibited as approval granted by the ECI.
“No political functionary should be invited during the event in constituencies and districts where MCC is in force. The invitees participating in the events must observe all conditions of MCC. If any advertisement is to be issued in this regard, it shall not have the photograph of any minister,” stated the exemption note.