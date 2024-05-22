After EC nod, government starts preparations for Yoga Day, ministries to hold events

According to the officials, the ministry has written to all ministries and departments to record such events and upload them on social media platforms for wider outreach.

In a letter to secretaries and heads of ministries and departments, the ministry of Ayush stated that the International Yoga Day has to be observed in accordance with the whole-of-Government approach and planned activities as per their convenience and protocol.

“In alignment with modern trends of communication, I request that the proceedings of this event be recorded and subsequently be uploaded on various social media platforms tagging the ministry of Ayush to ensure wider outreach,” read a letter written by secretary Ayush ministry Rajiv Kotecha.