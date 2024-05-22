EC tells BJP, Congress leaders to urge star campaigners to 'be careful in their campaign utterances, maintain decorum'

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday directed the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) president JP Nadda and Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge to issue formal notes to star campaigners to correct their discourse, exercise care and maintain decorum.

The political parties are in the task of nurturing leaders for the country for present and future. They cannot afford to be lax in any manner in enforcing discipline and conduct among the cadre in the high stake electoral space, especially with reference to senior members; It is expected of you to use the strength of your office and intra-party consultations to advise counsel/ oblige the listed star campaigners of your party be careful in their campaign utterances and correct their discourse, the Commission reportedly said.

Nearly a month after it issued notice to BJP president J P Nadda on opposition charge that Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a divisive speech in Rajasthan's Banswara, the poll watchdog rejected his defence and asked him and his party's star campaigners to desist from campaigning on religious and communal lines.

It also asked the BJP to stop campaign speeches that may divide society.

Along with Nadda, the EC had issued a similar notice to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge asking him to respond to the complaints filed by the BJP against him and the main opposition party's senior leader Rahul Gandhi regarding their remarks.

The EC also rejected his defence and asked the Congress not to politicise defence forces and make potentially divisive statements regarding socio-economic composition of the armed forces, the PTI reported.

(With inputs from Agencies)