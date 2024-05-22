Grappling with rift, BJP bars MLAs from social media posts

AHMEDABAD: Following the Lok Sabha elections in Gujarat, the BJP has been grappling with allegations that some of its leaders have acted against their own party candidates. A number of BJP MLAs have openly criticized the government’s system through letters.

According to sources, the party has now issued a directive to its leaders — they are permitted to write letters regarding public work, but they must refrain from making these communications viral on social media

In the past 15 days, three different BJP MLAs and one city president have voice their concerns about their own government’s system. This has sparked significant political discussion, with many questioning why BJP representatives are raising issues against their administration.

Kumar Kanani, the MLA from Varachha, Surat, reported that agents in the collector’s office were demanding bribes to expedite caste certificate processing. Meanwhile, Junagadh MLA Sanjay Kordia complained that government officials were ignoring his efforts during work to beautify a local lake and wrote a letter to the Chief Minister.

Moreover, Mahudha MLA Sanjay Singh Mahida accused the Taluka Development Officer of malpractice, alleging theat he purchased low-quality water coolers and other equipment for primary school. Furthermore, the BJP president of Gariadhar town in Bhavnagar district wrote a letter complaining that the chief officer and municipality officials were only listening to the Aam Aadmi Party MLA.