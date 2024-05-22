In a first, GPS-tagged bird arriving all the way from Reunion spotted in Chhattisgarh

“An incredible sighting in Chhattisgarh and the first time in the country when a long distance migratory bird fitted with a GPS transmitter in the far-flung Reunion island was seen after it was tagged by Professor Mathieu Lecorre of the University de La Reunion,” said Bhoi. Reunion is an island of France in the Indian Ocean, east of Madagascar.

“Long distance migratory birds arrive in Chhattisgarh through the Central India route via Pakistan. Chhattisgarh has wetlands playing a significant role to serve as the stopover to these birds. It is the first time in India such a GPS-tagged bird is being spotted and photographed. There is a greater need to restore such aquatic biodiversity and wetlands that are facing loss of vegetation and encroachment,” said ornithologist Ravi Naidu from the Bombay National History Society.

The bird named 'Merlene' by Professor Lecorre was fitted with a GPS tag in Reunion island on March 7 this year. “It flew to Mauritius from Reunion on March 22, travelled northwards over the Indian Ocean during the second week of April and arrived in Pakistan on May 4, stayed at the Indus Delta for 10 days, before flying eastward and reached Bemetara via Balaghat in MP,” said Bhoi.

Whimbrels are mainly greyish brown with a white back and rump. Their breeding grounds are in northern Asia including Siberia.

Different countries use different colour tags for bird ringing to track and study bird populations.