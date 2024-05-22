India will be happy with more countries recognising us as a state, says Palestine envoy

NEW DELHI: After Norway, Spain and Ireland decided to recognise Palestine as a state, Palestinian officials claim that more countries like Belgium and Slovania are likely to do the same.

"India I am sure will be happy to hear that other nations are joining in to recognise Palestine as a state. India has always supported the two-state solution and was one of the first non-Arab nations to recognise Palestine as a state in 1988 and also recognise the PLO in 1975," Palestinian Ambassador to India Adnan Abu Alhaija told The New Indian Express.

In 1996, India opened its Representative Office to Palestine in Gaza City which was shifted to Ramallah in 2003.