Modi misleading people on Congress manifesto: Kharge

JAGADHARI (HAYANA) : Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge called Prime Minister Narendra Modi ‘jhoothon ka sardar’ and accused him of lying about Congress’ manifesto to mislead the public.

He was addressing his first rally in Haryana in Yamunanagar district. “Modi is saying the Congress was planning to redistribute wealth and take away women’s mangalsutras. Modi also said in his rallies that if Congress comes to power, it will snatch away all your properties. These are not our words,” Kharge said in Haryana’s Jagadhri city. “If a PM says these things, what should we say? Should such people be given votes again?” he asked. “He is a ‘jhoothon ka sardar,’” Kharge said.

Congress candidate from Ambala Lok Sabha seat Varun Chaudhary and AAP’s Kurukshetra candidate Sushil Gupta attended the rally. Congress is contesting nine seats, while the Aam Aadmi Party, its partner in the INDIA bloc, is contesting the Kurukshetra seat for the May 25 polls.

Kharge said the alliance will bring a caste census, and it will do it for the good of the public, not to snatch anyone’s property. He said the Congress is fighting against the RSS ideology.

Kharge on Tuesday asserted that the response of the people towards his party and INDIA bloc has changed significantly and there is a big undercurrent in favour of the alliance which will be able to stop the BJP from getting the majority numbers in Lok Sabha polls. In an interview with PTI, he said it is the people who are now fighting for them and against the ideology of the BJP and the RSS which spreads “hatred and division” in society.