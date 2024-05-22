MP Nursing College bribery scam: CBI inspector terminated from service

A CBI inspector arrested in connection with the Madhya Pradesh Nursing College bribery case has been terminated from service.

The CBI on Monday night arrested 13 people, including two of its own inspectors, in connection with the scam.

The scam relates to alleged irregularities in running of the state's nursing colleges.

The CBI inspectors arrested in the case were named as Rahul Raj and Sushil Kumar Majoka. The inspectors allegedly accepted bribes to give a clean chit to unsuited nursing colleges.

Rahul Raj was terminated from service on Wednesday.

Rahul Raj was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 10 lakh from one Anil Bhaskaran and his wife.

All the accused arrested in the case have been remanded to CBI custody till May 29 by a court.

The CBI began investigating the alleged scam on orders from the Madhya Pradesh High Court in 2022, reported PTI.