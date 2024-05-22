New ICMR basmati rice varieties draw criticism from environmentalists

NEW DELHI: India’s premier research body, the Indian Council of Agriculture Research (ICAR), has commercially launched two herbicide-tolerant (Ht) aromatic rice (basmati) varieties to conserve water, reduce greenhouse gases such as methane and increase rice productivity. However, a group of scientists questioned the ICAR claim and termed it “over-exaggeration,” saying it would impact the country’s rice biodiversity.

The two varieties – Pusa Basmati 1979 and Pusa Basmati 1985 -- are non-genetically modified (non-GM) and have been under experiment for three years. The two are improved versions of the existing varieties Pusa Basmati 1121 and Pusa Basmati 1509.

The new varieties will allow the direct application of herbicides such as Imazethapyr which eradicate some potent weeds as these varieties contain a mutated ALS gene.