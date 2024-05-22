No respite: IMD issues heat alert, cautions people against illnesses

NEW DELHI: The India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and west Uttar Pradesh due to severe heatwave conditions and advised people to take precaution as chances of developing heat-related illness are higher.

Heatwave will continue for the next five days in north India, IMD says. On May 20, about 60 districts in north India recorded maximum temperatures above 42°C. Two days back, 43 districts were under the grip of severe heatwave.

The maximum temperatures are in the range of 44-47°C in most places over Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, many parts of Rajasthan and some places over Gujarat region, Punjab, west Madhya Pradesh, and UP. The highest maximum temperature of 47.4°C was reported at Najafgarh (Delhi).