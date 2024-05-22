No respite: IMD issues heat alert, cautions people against illnesses

NEW DELHI: The India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and west Uttar Pradesh due to severe heatwave conditions and advised people to take precaution as chances of developing heat-related illness are higher.
Heatwave will continue for the next five days in north India, IMD says. On May 20, about 60 districts in north India recorded maximum temperatures above 42°C. Two days back, 43 districts were under the grip of severe heatwave.
The maximum temperatures are in the range of 44-47°C in most places over Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, many parts of Rajasthan and some places over Gujarat region, Punjab, west Madhya Pradesh, and UP. The highest maximum temperature of 47.4°C was reported at Najafgarh (Delhi).
These were above normal by 4-6°C at many places over Delhi and above normal by 2-4°C over many parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and in isolated pockets of Rajasthan, Saurashtra, Kutch and west UP.
Further, warm night conditions are observed in some parts of Rajasthan which mean heatwave conditions also prevail at night.
Temperatures in the range of 40- 44°C were reported in many parts of Vidarbha, east MP, in some parts of central Maharashtra, Marathwada, Saurashtra and Kutch. Meanwhile, temperatures will gradually rise by 2-3°C in the next 24 hours.
IMD has issued orange alert in east UP, Gujarat, west MP and yellow alert in east MP, Vidarbha, Odisha, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu division. Orange category signifies to be prepared and yellow means to be watchful.
Meanwhile, IMD stated that conditions are favourable for the advancement of southwest monsoon over some parts of southeast Arabian Sea, some more parts of Maldives, Comorin area and south Bay of Bengal and some more parts of Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Andaman Sea during next 2 days.