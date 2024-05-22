Optics Lord over Sambit Patra’s poll prospects in Puri

As the Lok Sabha seat goes to polls in the sixth phase on May 25, his success in cultivating the field will be revealed. For the moment though, Patra seems to have managed to evoke positive sentiment across the constituency. However, at a time when Patra was widely perceived to have an edge in the contest, a faux pas he made on Monday when he said Lord Jagannath is a devotee of PM Modi cost him considerable goodwill. Odisha CM Patnaik immediately latched on to the issue saying it’s an insult to the most-revered God of Odias, forcing Patra to make up for his mistake in his trademark style by announcing a three-day fast to atone for his sin.

The road is not easy for Patra as the BJD will pull all stops to retain the seat through its candidate Arup Patnaik, the former Mumbai police commissioner. It is a prestige battle for the BJD as it has played up the `800 crore Srimandir Parikrama as its biggest achievement in the past five years. So much so, it tried to project it on the scale of Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration.