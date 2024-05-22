Optics Lord over Sambit Patra’s poll prospects in Puri

PURI: Jay Jagannath. Welcome to the land of Jagannath, the Lord of the Universe,” Shankar Bindhani greeted a group of pilgrims from Chhattisgarh on Bada Danda (Grand Road), which leads to the Shree Jagannath temple in Puri, a day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s roadshow in the temple city on Monday.
The tent worker had been digging holes on Bada Danda to put up barricades for PM Modi’s roadshow. He enthusiastically explained to the visitors the grand transformation and beautification of the Puri temple precincts under Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s Srimandir Heritage Corridor (Parikrama) project. In the same vein, he called upon the group to stay back in Puri after the Lord’s darshan to witness the PM’s roadshow.
This sums up the mood and the factors in play in the Puri Lok Sabha constituency, one of the most prestigious seats in the state. While the BJD is playing up the temple transformation card to the hilt, the BJP has Modi and Sambit Patra on its scale.
In fact, Patra, the combative national spokesperson of BJP who was launched into electoral politics from Puri in 2019, had almost pulled off a stunning upset over four-time MP and lawyer Pinaki Misra. Taking the fight to the last rounds of counting, Patra lost by a slender margin of 11,714 votes. Despite the defeat, Patra has not left the constituency since. He chose to virtually vanish from national TV screens to utilise the past five years in moving around the constituency, touching households in each village, block and Assembly segments and building a personal connect with the people.
As the Lok Sabha seat goes to polls in the sixth phase on May 25, his success in cultivating the field will be revealed. For the moment though, Patra seems to have managed to evoke positive sentiment across the constituency. However, at a time when Patra was widely perceived to have an edge in the contest, a faux pas he made on Monday when he said Lord Jagannath is a devotee of PM Modi cost him considerable goodwill. Odisha CM Patnaik immediately latched on to the issue saying it’s an insult to the most-revered God of Odias, forcing Patra to make up for his mistake in his trademark style by announcing a three-day fast to atone for his sin.
The road is not easy for Patra as the BJD will pull all stops to retain the seat through its candidate Arup Patnaik, the former Mumbai police commissioner. It is a prestige battle for the BJD as it has played up the `800 crore Srimandir Parikrama as its biggest achievement in the past five years. So much so, it tried to project it on the scale of Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration.