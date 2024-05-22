Police spent more time asking questions about relationship between Pune accident victims: Ambedkar

MUMBAI: Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi leader Prakash Ambedkar on Wednesday raised several questions about the accident in Pune city involving a teenage car driver, and claimed that police spent more time asking questions about the relationship between the two IT professionals who were killed.

Anish Awadhiya and Ashwini Koshta, both 24-year-old, hailing from Madhya Pradesh and working in Pune, were killed when a Porsche allegedly driven by the son of a real estate developer knocked down their motorbike near Kalyani Nagar junction in the early hours of Sunday.

In a post on X, Ambedkar said, "Officers at Yerawada police station spent more time questioning the relationship between Anish and Ashwini, the two IT professionals who were fatally knocked down by the drunk minor while the accused was allegedly served burger and pizza.

"How was a minor served alcohol....? How come the speeding vehicle failed to catch the eye of the traffic police? How did the showroom release the car without the registration number?" he asked.

The former MP also asked why the alcohol test was done after eight hours and wondered what was the real purpose behind deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's visit to Pune following the accident.