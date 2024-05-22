Pune Porsche accident: Boy's father, two pub employees sent to police custody

PUNE: A sessions court here on Wednesday remanded the father of a 17-year-old juvenile allegedly involved in a car accident and two employees of a pub in police custody till May 24.

The teenage boy's father, a real estate developer, and employees of Black Club pub Nitesh Shevani and Jayesh Gavkar, were produced before additional sessions judge S P Ponkshe.

The boy, before the accident, had allegedly consumed alcohol at the pub.

Police registered a case against the teenager's father under sections 75 and 77 of the Juvenile Justice Act, and against the owner and employees of two bars which the boy had visited before Sunday's accident for 'serving alcohol to an underage person.'

Section 75 deals with "willful neglect of a child, or exposing a child to mental or physical illnesses," while section 77 deals with supplying a child with intoxicating liquor or drugs.

According to the FIR, the real estate developer gave his son the car despite knowing that the boy did not have a driving license, thus endangering his life, and allowed him to party even while knowing that he drinks alcohol.

A group of friends were returning on motorbikes around 3.15 am on Sunday after a party when the speeding Porsche allegedly driven by the boy hit one of the motorcycles at Kalyani Nagar junction, killing two riders, a man and a woman, both 24 years old.