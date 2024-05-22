The steward of India’s first date with democracy

“At that time, it was certainly about the boldness of the democratic exercise, for there was no shortage of sceptics who were convinced that India’s experiment with democracy could not last. Among them were (predictably) the existing colonials, who believed that it was the Raj that kept India together despite its many fissiparous tendencies....the prophets of doom were to be proved wrong. PM Jawaharlal Nehru’s choice of Sukumar Sen as the first chief election commissioner was a very sound one,” he wrote.

For his contribution in strengthening the democratic arrangements in India, Sen is often referred to as ‘unsung hero of Indian democracy’. Following the 1951-52 general elections, many countries approached India to seek more details of its success story.

According to the ‘Leap of Faith’; Journey of Indian Elections, a publication of ECI, Bowles had a ‘change of mind’.

“Bowles, a liberal thinker and diplomat, arrived in India a few months before the general elections. He believed that the best solution for Asian countries would be a benevolent dictatorship like that of Kemal Ataturk in Turkey....Bowles felt that it was time to revise ‘out pessimistic, and somewhat arrogant assumption that democracy is practical only for developed and educated people’. He changed his assumption that Asia needed a series of Ataturks as a prelude to democracy,” it read.