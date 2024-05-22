Triangular contest: BJP leader and industrialist Jindal faces big fight in Kurukshetra

KURUKESHETRA: A closely fought three-way battle between tycoon Naveen Jindal of the BJP, Sushil Gupta of the AAP and a scion of the influential Chautala family -- Abhay Singh Chautala -- is on the cards in the Kurukshetra Lok Sabha seat in Haryana.

Entering the poll fray after a decade, industrialist-politician Jindal, who is eyeing his third win from Kurukshetra, says he wants to transform the constituency with great historical and religious importance into a spiritual hub.

Jindal's rivals are not political lightweights by any means.

Indian National Lok Dal's Secretary General and party's lone MLA Chautala and Aam Aadmi Party's Haryana unit president Gupta are also in the fray.

At 31, the Kurukshetra seat has the maximum number of candidates out of the 10 constituencies in the state.

Gupta and Jindal are among the richest candidates in phase 6 of the Lok Sabha polls scheduled for May 25.

AAP, a constituent of the opposition's INDIA bloc, is fighting the Kurukshetra seat while the remaining nine are being contested by the Congress.

Jindal switched from Congress to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in March.

While in Congress, he represented Kurukshetra between 2004-2014.

His late father and noted industrialist O P Jindal has also represented Kurukshetra earlier.

The BJP is now looking for its third straight win from here after having won the seat on two consecutive occasions, including in 2014 when Jindal, then in the Congress, had lost.