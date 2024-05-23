22-year-old man held in Navi Mumbai for stealing police probe equipment, deleting data from it

THANE: An 22-year-old man was arrested on Thursday in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai township for allegedly stealing a police kit used in crime investigation and deleting data from it, an official said.

The police had detained the accused and a juvenile on May 17 in another case after they fought on a road, Koparkhairne police station's senior inspector Audhumbar Patil said.

During their questioning at an interrogation room in the police station, the man allegedly stole the "yatharta kit" (used during probe into a crime) and fled.

He later deleted all data from the probe kit, the official said.