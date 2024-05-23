Total voter turnout for fifth phase of LS elections stands at 62.20%: ECI

NEW DELHI: Three days after polling ended for the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday released the total voters’ turnout data showing a 62.2 per cent voter count. The polling happened on May 20 for 49 Lok Sabha constituencies in eight states and Union Territories.

The poll panel in an official statement issued on Thursday said, “In continuation of the ECI’s two press notes dated 20th May (on voting percentage), voter turnout of 62.20 per cent is recorded in phase five for 49 Parliamentary Constituencies (PCs) in the ongoing general elections.”

According to the data, the voter turnout for males was recorded at 61.48 per cent and for females at 63 per cent and third gender at 21.96 per cent. West Bengal recorded the highest turnout at 78.45 per cent, followed by Odisha at 73.50 per cent and Ladakh at 71.82 per cent.

Uttar Pradesh recorded 58.02 per cent and Jammu and Kashmir 59.10 per cent, which was higher than Maharashtra including all Mumbai city seats, which recorded 56.89 per cent.

However, the poll panel in the statement contended that the final turnout would only be available post-counting with the counting of postal ballots and its addition to the total vote count.