‘BJP set to sweep last 2 phases to achieve Mission 80 in UP’

BJP had suffered some reverses during the last two phases in 2019, losing seven of the 27 seats, unlike in 2014 when BJP had swept the last two phases. This time, how do you see your prospects?

In 2019, we were fighting the grand alliance of SP and BSP. This alliance has fallen apart. Now, the failed Congress-SP alliance of 2017 has resurfaced. Their leaders and workers are demotivated as they are aware of their fate. We are set to win more seats in these two phases.

It is believed that opposition’s narrative over Constitution and reservation has found resonance with people on the ground. Your take...

INDIA bloc is a group of democracy slayers who believe in subverting the Constitution. They are trying hard to misguide people claiming that BJP intends to change Constitution. In fact, the country trusts only Modiji and he will not let any threat be there either to the Constitution of India or reservation for SCs, STs and OBCs.

Resentment has been evident in some of the local BJP units over ticket distribution. Is Rae Bareli one of them?

Let me make it clear that we are winning both Kannauj and Rae Bareli. In BJP, ticket is given after thorough discussions at the highest level.

It is believed that Raja Bhaiyya is seemingly tilted towards SP, especially in Kaushambi, which went to the polls in the fifth phase. Will it affect the prospects of the BJP candidate?

In 2014 and 2019, Raja Bhaiyya was not there with us. Even then we had won Kaushambi. This time also, we are winning without him. Lotus will bloom in Kaushambi again.