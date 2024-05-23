‘BJP set to sweep last 2 phases to achieve Mission 80 in UP’

With last two phases of the Lok Sabha elections to 27 seats of eastern UP left, BJP is pulling out all stops to meet its ‘mission 80’ in Uttar Pradesh. Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya, based in Prayagraj for now supervising party’s campaigning, takes time out to discuss his party’s performance so far while talking to Namita Bajpai. Excerpts:
Where do you find your party and NDA, especially in UP, in the last two phases of the elections?
We are going strong and getting people’s support according to our expectations. We have already crossed the majority mark of 300 for NDA. There is no question of any ‘if’ and ‘but’ in it. As far as UP is concerned, we are approaching our ‘Mission 80’. Opposition has only hollow claims and we are getting enormous support from the people on the ground. With our well-oiled machinery at the booth level, strong organisational set up and immense public support, we are set to come back with a landslide victory for the third time.
BJP had suffered some reverses during the last two phases in 2019, losing seven of the 27 seats, unlike in 2014 when BJP had swept the last two phases. This time, how do you see your prospects?
In 2019, we were fighting the grand alliance of SP and BSP. This alliance has fallen apart. Now, the failed Congress-SP alliance of 2017 has resurfaced. Their leaders and workers are demotivated as they are aware of their fate. We are set to win more seats in these two phases.
It is believed that opposition’s narrative over Constitution and reservation has found resonance with people on the ground. Your take...
INDIA bloc is a group of democracy slayers who believe in subverting the Constitution. They are trying hard to misguide people claiming that BJP intends to change Constitution. In fact, the country trusts only Modiji and he will not let any threat be there either to the Constitution of India or reservation for SCs, STs and OBCs.
Resentment has been evident in some of the local BJP units over ticket distribution. Is Rae Bareli one of them?
Let me make it clear that we are winning both Kannauj and Rae Bareli. In BJP, ticket is given after thorough discussions at the highest level.
It is believed that Raja Bhaiyya is seemingly tilted towards SP, especially in Kaushambi, which went to the polls in the fifth phase. Will it affect the prospects of the BJP candidate?
In 2014 and 2019, Raja Bhaiyya was not there with us. Even then we had won Kaushambi. This time also, we are winning without him. Lotus will bloom in Kaushambi again.
How do you perceive the recurring incidents of unruly crowd in Congress-SP rallies?
It is not a parameter of their support as is being claimed by them. They are a demoralised lot and their party workers are not even stepping out. Wherever, they are coming out, they are seen indulging in hooliganism. If this is their trailer, then what will be their picture like.
Arvind Kejriwal is claiming that UP CM Yogi Adityanath will be removed by BJP top brass after the elections...
Arvind Kejriwal is not able to keep his house in order. He is getting his own MP thrashed in the confines of his home. Who is he to make a comment on BJP’s strategy? Yogiji is the CM and will continue to be there. I wonder why Kejriwal is so concerned about BJP. It is nothing but an unsuccessful ploy of Kejriwal to drive a wedge in BJP.
Do you think the recent paper leak incidents will have an impact on polls in UP?
This is a cause of concern for us also but let me make it clear that the troika of Congress, SP and BSP had not left even a single sector where they had not reared mafia during their regimes. They had nurtured a gang of paper leak mafia. We have demolished that network.