Can BJP, Congress ensure vote transfer on ground?

SRINAGAR: With the last phase of polls in Jammu and Kashmir for Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat taking place on May 25, focus lies on two national parties — BJP and Congress — as it remains to be seen whether their workers can ensure 100% voting in favour of the candidates supported by their parties on May 25.

A total of 20 candidates are in the fray from the high stake Anantnag-Rajouri seat but the main contest is between PDP’s Mehbooba Mufti, NC’s Mian Altaf and Apni Party’s Zafar Manhas.

While Altaf has been enjoying the support of Congress, Manhas has the tacit backing of BJP. The Congress has support base and influence in south Kashmir districts of Anantnag and Kulgam and twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch in Jammu region, which, alongwith Shopian district, are part of the Anantnag parliamentary seat.

The BJP has also got some influence in south Kashmir and support base in Poonch and Rajouri. Its influence and support base in the latter areas have increased after the central government granted reservation to the Pahari community.

The Poonch and Rajouri districts have a sizable population of Gujjar and Bakerwals and Pahari community.