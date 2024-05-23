Does it matter how you pronounce W.E.B Du Bois?

It does for scholar and literary critic Gayatri Chakravorty Spivak.

Spivak, author of "Can the Subaltern Speak" has kicked up a row-- after a video clip went viral-- over the way she chose to shut down a member of the audience when he rose up to ask a question to her at JNU recently. Spivak, in turn, accused the person for being "disrespectful to an elderly woman" like her.

Spivak was in JNU to give a lecture on W.E.B. Du Bois and Democracy.

During the Q&A session, Anshul Kumar, who introduced himself as the founding professor of a centre for Brahmin studies, was reportedly going to ask Spivak about how she can consider herself middle-class, given her background. Instead, she interrupted him and corrected his pronunciation of Du Bois.

Anshul Kumar said on platform X that when he stood up to raise his questions after Spivak was done with her lecture on W.E.B. Du Bois and Democracy, she interpputed him thrice on his pronounciation of Du Bois.

"Du Bois (pronounced Do Boys). Will you please learn his name? If you're going to talk about the man who is perhaps the best historian sociologist of the last century and this is supposed to be an elite university, then please take the trouble to learn how to pronounce his name," Spivak reportedly said.

Spivak also went to explain that Du Bois is an Englishman and not French.

Kumar responded, "If you're done with the trivialities..." at which Spivak rebuked him for being rude to an elderly woman. The moderator intervened, urging Kumar to keep his questions “short and crisp”.