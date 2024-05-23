EXCLUSIVE| Will get technical, medical help from abroad to build drug rehab centres in Amritsar: BJP's Taranjit Sandhu

Drugs and unemployment are two big issues in the area. How will you tackle them?

On drugs, there is a need for investigations by the NIA and NCB. Then, for the smuggling part, there is new technology to curb drones smuggling drugs using lasers. The other part is the rehabilitation of drug addicts and for that, we need to build rehab centres here for which I will get technical and medical assistance from abroad.

Most importantly, medicines successful worldwide are crucial, as the ones provided by the state government are tablets sold in black. Children use them and go further into drugs. There are two medicines that are successful in the US: nasal drops and vaccines. The Indian-American community in the US, encouraged by me, has already bought them and is sending them to Amritsar free of cost. This needs to be picked up, and we need to focus on best practices.

Thirdly, we need to create employment opportunities for the youth because their energy needs to be positively tapped. If they do not have alternatives, it is most likely they will go back to drugs. There are two ways to tackle unemployment: short-term and long-term. The short term is very clear. Amritsar holds immense potential, particularly in terms of improving connectivity by increasing flight routes and enhancing cargo facilities. Currently, the cargo facility at Amritsar airport is only utilised at 20 percent capacity. Expanding these facilities is crucial for exporting industrial and agricultural products to countries in the Middle East like the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Dubai, which show significant interest in goods from this region. A private company is interested in transporting products from here, as they have a collection centre in Mohali. We manufacture woollens, scafs, phulkari, bras, and handicrafts; so many start-ups can be established and we can market these items.

There is a brain drain from Punjab as youth are going to Canada, the US, Australia and other countries. What is your take on it?

There are two ways to stop brain drain. Bringing investments and start-ups into Amritsar, as I mentioned, is very important. The Indian-American Punjabis have contributed USD 100 million. They have set up the 'Vikshit Amritsar' Initiative, which will provide this assistance to youth and especially women.

We currently receive 1.50 lakh tourists, a number that could be increased to 5 lakh by enhancing connectivity, fostering startup ventures, and facilitating a range of activities such as tourist guiding. Thus, these youths will undergo one-week training, which I will ensure is provided to them. My international connections and affiliations with national chambers will undoubtedly help bring jobs and investments to Amritsar.

With your successful career in the Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and the Amritsar parliamentary constituency situated on the Indo-Pak border, will you advocate for the resumption of Indo-Pak trade via the Attari border, which was halted after the Pulwama attack?

I've emphasised the significance of connectivity, particularly in facilitating trade. By ensuring our products reach Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and the Middle East, it will inherently exert pressure on Pakistan due to their dependence. Transit trade is essential; the resources are available. This includes air cargo, border trade, and the newly constructed 25-km railway link from Patti to Makhu, providing direct access to ports in Gujarat and Mumbai.