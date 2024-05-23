Female train drivers, who suffered miscarriages, plead with railways to honour Maternity Benefit Act

NEW DELHI: A group of women train drivers, who suffered miscarriages while attending duties, has said the Railways Board should frame guidelines to transfer expecting female frontline workers to lighter or stationary jobs in offices, in consonance with the Maternity Benefit (Amendment) Act, 2017.

They have written to the Railway Board, saying the Act prohibits an employer to engage a pregnant woman in a job of arduous nature as it can interfere with her pregnancy.

"The job of a loco pilot has been notified as arduous in nature in the Railways Act and section 4 of the Maternity Benefit Act categorically says that women employees cannot be asked to do jobs which is arduous in nature," a female loco pilot, who suffered multiple miscarriages due to her harsh working conditions, said.

Women train drivers say entering the engine cab itself is a back-breaking task as the height of the handle of the cab ladder is around six feet from the ground level.

"At railway stations, it is easy to come out and get into the engine cab, but in railway yards or out-of-station areas, it is extremely difficult due to its height from the ground.

We have to hold the handle of the cab ladder tight and pull ourselves up, taking all our weight on both hands, to access the first step of the ladder," the loco pilot said while pointing out that this kind of activity is prohibited for pregnant women.

"They share various other harsh activities which they have to perform as loco pilots or assistant loco pilots (ALPs) "In case of Alarm Chain Pulling (ACP), those who work as ALPs have to go to the coach concerned to fix it even during late at night.

There have been cases in which women ALPs, while rushing towards the coach, lost their balance and fell on the ground in the dark and injured themselves," another woman loco pilot said.

"If a cattle is hit by the engine and gets entangled into it, it is the duty of the ALP to come out of the engine cab and pull out the trapped cattle or its body parts. It is a physically-exhausting and emotionally-draining job," she added.