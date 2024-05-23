Four workers killed, 34 others injured in a chemical factory blast in Dombivili near Mumbai

At least four workers were killed and 34 others injured following a massive blast at a chemical factory in Dombivili MIDC phase 2 in Maharashtra around 1.30 pm on Thursday.

The injured have been rushed to Nepture hospital and AIMS hospital

The blaze was reported at Amudan Chemical Company. The blaze then spread to several adjoining factories, said reports.

"The injured persons have been taken to nearby hospitals. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has announced that their medical expenses will be borne by the government. The exact number of injured persons has not been yet ascertained," Maharaashtra industries minister Uday Samant has been quoted as saying to reporters by PTI.

The blast was so loud that it was heard a kilometre away, an eyewitness said.

Glass windows of adjoining buildings cracked while many houses in the vicinity were damaged.

The cause of the blaze is not immediately known.