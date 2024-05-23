Friends-turned-foes raise Sirsa poll heat

SIRSA (HARYANA): Political temperatures are soaring along with the mercury in Haryana’s Sirsa, a constituency reserved for Scheduled Castes, where former Congress state presidents Kumari Selja and Ashok Tanwar are locked in a fierce battle. Not too long ago, they had fought side-by-side against the dominance of Bhupinder Singh Hooda in Congress.

Tanwar left the Congress after failing to get the central leadership’s support for his stand against Hooda. He first joined the Aam Aadmi Party before switching sides again: he is now the BJP candidate from Sirsa.

Both Selja and Tanwar have roots in Sirsa. Selja’s father Dalbir Singh was an MP from Sirsa for four terms while Selja represented it twice. Tanwar won the Sirsa seat in 2009. This time, the BJP has replaced its sitting MP Sunita Duggal to bet on Tanwar.